Tuberville fighting ‘woke, political military’ with blockade

(NewsNation) — Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s fight to change the Defense Department’s abortion policy is holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions, forcing less experienced leaders into top jobs and raising concerns about military readiness.

“I do not want our military to turn into a woke political, military. Our military is not union for a reason. It’s not an equal opportunity employer, either,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville joined NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” to discuss his blockade, saying he wants Congress to vote on the military abortion policy.

“If they get really cared about readiness and the things that really need to be happening with our military, they change this (abortion policy) back in five minutes, and then send the bill down here to the floor,” Tuberville said.

The approval of military nominations and promotions requires unanimous participation of Senate members and Tuberville says he has no plans of backing down.

For now, the fight is at a stalemate. Democrats say a vote on every nominee could tie up the Senate floor for months, and they don’t want to give in to Tuberville’s demands and encourage similar blockades of nominees in the future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.