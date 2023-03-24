US Military pilots at greater risk for cancer: Study

(NewsNation) — A Pentagon-led study has found an increase in cancer threats for military pilots and ground crew.

The Department of Defense closely studied nearly 900,000 service members for 25 years, finding overall that military pilots have a 24% higher risk than the general population of getting all types of cancer. For ground crews, the threat was 3% higher than the general population.

The study didn’t try to identify the cause of the cancers, but found that aircrew members had an 87% higher rate of melanoma, a 39% higher rate of thyroid cancer, a 16% higher rate of prostate cancer and a 24% higher rate of cancer for all sites.

Retired U.S. Air Force fighter pilot John “JV” Venable, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the 1990s, knows this all too well. But he told NewsNation’s “Morning in America” that life couldn’t be better.

Venable said there were so many hazards associated with the flying business, particularly military flying, that they often assumed a great deal of risk by joining.

“When I went to flight school, they handed down a brochure that talked about the dangers of high G flight, enlarged hearts, neck and back injuries,” he said. “We knew the overt physical possibility of illness later on. The cancer side was not addressed, but most of us believed that there would be increased risks of being around things like high-powered radars that flew three feet in front of me.”

Venable explained that they never talked about the risks, because that wasn’t what fighter pilots did.

Despite getting cancer himself, Venable said he wouldn’t change a thing going into the business. He said he fought to get in a fighter cockpit, and once he was there, he reveled in every minute of flying.

“We listened at times to people talk about the proximity to the sun, the small amount of atmosphere between us and the sun, and how there was a potentially higher risk of cancer … but those things were just assumed risks when we went in. It was a great gift for me and I don’t regret a single minute of it,” he said.