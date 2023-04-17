CHICAGO (NewsNation) — The U.S. Army fell short of its recruiting target by about 15,000 in 2022. It’s projected that it would again not meet its recruitment goals for the 2023 fiscal year, but could focusing efforts on attracting service women help close the gap?

The Pentagon started allowing women in combat roles 10 years ago. Since then, they’ve shattered the glass ceiling, but there’s still a lot to do.

“Today, because women are serving in the infantry, because women are serving in field artillery, because women are serving in armor, it may take another couple of decades, but women will get closer to be able to lead all the forces and advising the president of the United States on combat execution,” said Allison Jaslow, and Iraq war veteran.

According to U.S. Army data, nearly 7,000 women were working in combat roles in 2022. It’s only been 10 years since the Pentagon started allowing women in combat roles.

There were more than 230,000 active-duty women, making up about 17% of the U.S. Armed Forces in 2021, according to U.S. Department of Defense data.

Yet the U.S. Army continues to deal with its worst recruiting crisis since the Vietnam War.

Every branch of the U.S. military is struggling to meet its recruitment targets.

In 2022, the Army recruited 45,000 soldiers, which fell short of its recruitment target by 23%.

The Navy recruited 33,442 new active-duty sailors, barely exceeding the 33,400 target number for the 2022 fiscal year.

The Air Force fell short of its 2022 recruitment goal for active-duty members and missed its Reserve and Guard targets by about 1,500 to 2,000 recruits each, Air and Space Forces Magazine reported.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said the Air Force projects a 10% recruiting shortfall in Active Air Force and more in the Guard and Reserve, this year.

The Marine Corps recruited 28,608 active-duty enlisted Marines in 2022; meeting its goal by just eight service members, the MarineTimes reported.

Military leaders hope more women will sign up for service and shore up the military’s ranks.

However, sexual assault and harassment are threatening women in the field.

In 2021, nearly one in four U.S. servicewomen reported being sexually assaulted in the military, and that’s a deterrent for potential recruits. 32% of respondents cited the “possibility of sexual harassment/assault” as a reason not to join the military, according to a Pentagon study.