US seizes Iranian weapons bound for Houthis in Yemen

U.S. CENTCOM Navy forces conducted a night-time seizure of a ship conducting illegal transport of advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen on January 11, 2024. (U.S. Central Command)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. seized Iranian weapons bound for Houthi rebels in Yemen for the first time since the militant group began its Red Sea attacks last November, according to a news release.

The U.S. announced it seized propulsion, guidance and warhead components for medium-range ballistic missiles and anti-ship cruise missiles during a mission the night of Jan. 11.

U.S. CENTCOM, which oversees the Middle East, said U.S. Navy SEALs operating from USS Lewis B Puller, supported by helicopters and drones, seized a vessel off the coast of Somalia, south of Yemen. They said it had been illegally transporting weapons parts to the Houthis.

The components and weapons seized by the Navy SEALs have been used by the Houthis to threaten and attack international merchant ships in the Red Sea, the U.S. says.

It also marks the first seizure of advanced Iranian-manufactured ballistic missile and cruise missile components by the U.S. Navy since November 2019.

“It is clear that Iran continues shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis. This is yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region in direct violation of UN Security Resolution 2216 and international law,” said US CENTCOM Commander, General Michael Erik Kurilla.

Two U.S. Navy SEALs previously reported as lost at sea were involved in this operation.

“We are conducting an exhaustive search for our missing teammates,” Kurilla said.

The U.S. Navy sank the vessel after finding it unsafe and the 14 crew members have been captured and will be prosecuted as per international law.