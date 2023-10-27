US strike response unrelated to Israel-Hamas conflict: Gen. Patrick Ryder



(NewsNation) — The Pentagon announced U.S. fighter jets launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. The strikes come in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.

“We’ve said from the very beginning that we reserve the right to defend our troops, and we’ll take all necessary measures to protect them and our interests overseas,” said Gen. Patrick Ryder, U.S. Department of Defense press secretary. “Our message here to Iran and its proxy groups is very clear. We will protect and defend our forces.”

The U.S., including the Pentagon, has repeatedly said any strike response by America would be directly tied to the attacks on the troops, and not connected to the war between Israel and Hamas. Such retaliation and strikes against Iranian targets in Syria after similar attacks on U.S. bases are routine.

When asked if the U.S. would consider direct strikes on targets in Iran, Ryder responded, “I’m not going to get into hypotheticals, and I’m certainly not going to telegraph what we might do.”

He added: “The bottom line is we don’t seek any type of escalation with Iran, we don’t seek conflict with Iran, our forces are there to focus on the defeat ISIS mission, they’ve been doing that for a very long time. They’re in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government to assist their forces in that mission. It’s also important to understand this is separate and distinct from the ongoing situation in Israel.”

U.S. officials have routinely stressed that the American response is designed to be proportional, and is aimed at deterring strikes against U.S. personnel who are focused on the fight against the Islamic State group.

U.S. officials have not publicly tied the recent string of attacks in Syria and Iraq to the violence in Gaza, but Iranian officials have openly criticized the U.S. for providing weapons to Israel that have been used to strike Gaza, resulting in civilian death.

The Pentagon, meanwhile, has beefed up air defenses in the region to protect U.S. forces. The U.S. has said it is sending several batteries of Patriot missile systems, a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and additional fighter jets.

The THAAD is being sent from Fort Bliss, Texas, and the Patriot batteries are from Fort Liberty in North Carolina and Fort Sill in Oklahoma. An Avenger air defense system from Fort Liberty is also being sent.

Officials have said as much as two battalions of Patriots are being deployed. A battalion can include at least three Patriot batteries, which each have six to eight launchers.

According to the Pentagon, there have now been at least 19 attacks on U.S. bases and personnel in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17, including three new ones Thursday.