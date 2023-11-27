Veteran suicides increased in 2021, first full year of pandemic

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: Members of the military march in the annual Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2022 in New York City.(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — There was an increase in the number of veterans who died by suicide in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a report put out by the Department of Veterans Affairs earlier this month.

There were 6,392 veterans who died by suicide in 2021, which is 114 more than the number who did in 2020, the report states.

When looking at the increase in suicide rates when adjusted for age and sex from 2020-2021, it went up for veterans by 11.6% and 4.5% for adults who aren’t veterans.

Chris Ford, CEO of Stop Soldier Suicide, which provides care to service members of all branches, says to those at the organization, the issue is personal.

“We have buried too many of our friends, families and fellow veterans to suicides, unfortunately, in the last several decades,” Ford said.

The report notes that 2021 was the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to financial strain, housing instability, barriers to health care and rising anxiety and depression levels nationwide. There was also an increase in firearm availability in 2021, the VA writes, which it said has been proven to increase the risk of dying during a suicide attempt.

Firearms, according to the report, were more commonly involved among veteran suicide deaths (72.2%) than among non-veteran deaths (52.2%).

Ford said it’s important for people to have healthy conversations about strategic storage of firearms for veterans in crisis.

Putting time and distance between those “very lethal means and an impulsive decision to take one’s life” could make all the difference, he said.

The VA suggests using a cable lock, gun safe or electronic lockbox to store firearms. Firearms could also be stored with a friend for the time being, or someone who lives with a veteran in crisis could put them in a safe they don’t have access to, Ford said.

Once the problem has been recognized, though, Ford said it is imperative to get people who need it “suicide-specific care.”

“Not all mental health treatment is the same,” Ford said. “And not all of the public health approaches that are often tried are as effective as getting people into the appropriate therapies that will deal with the root causes driving their suicidal thoughts and behaviors.”

There have been several moves the VA has made since 2021 to expand support for those seeking help, including giving free health care to veterans in suicidal crisis at VA or non-VA facilities; the launching of the suicide hotline’s 988 number, for which veterans can press 1 to reach their specific crisis line; and taking part in awareness programs.

According to the VA, steps like these have led to more than 33,000 veterans getting free emergency health care. The agency said there’s been a 12.1% increase in use of the Veterans Crisis Line and more than 3.5 million visits to VA’s support website.

“There is nothing more important to VA than preventing veteran suicide —nothing,” said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. “One veteran suicide will always be too many, and we at VA will use every tool to our disposal to prevent these tragedies and save veterans’ lives.”

Ford noted, however, that many veterans don’t seek health care from the VA.

Because of this, he said, people need to keep having conversations about this topic, even if it’s hard.

“I would encourage people to connect with the people they’re closest to, especially during this holiday season,” Ford said. “It’s a great time to reconnect with people.”

If you or a loved one are experiencing mental distress, please call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.