Report: Veteran unemployment rate reaches historic lows

Soldiers lining up for the annual New York City Veterans Day Parade

(NewsNation) — The annual unemployment rate for U.S. veterans fell to historic lows last year, according to a new report released Tuesday.

Veteran unemployment was down from 2021, dropping from 4.4% to 2.8% in 2022.

The latest findings from the Bureau of Labor of Statistics’ annual “Employment Situation of Veterans Report” suggest the job market remains strong for the country’s 18.4 million veterans.

The 2.8% rate for all veterans was lower than the rate for nonveterans (3.6%) last year and is near the lowest level in decades.

For veterans who served on active duty at any time since 9/11, the unemployment rate fell below pre-pandemic levels. The employment situation for that group has markedly improved over the past ten years after the jobless rate surged to more than 15% in January 2011.

Around that time, employers came together to start programs like the Veteran Jobs Mission, which focused on hiring and training veterans. That same year, Congress passed the bipartisan “VOW to Hire Heroes Act,” to help unemployed veterans find jobs.

Experts say today’s low veteran unemployment rate reflects that yearslong push to support veterans in the workplace.

“Ultimately, you’re seeing the many efforts that have been implemented in the past decade,” said Rosalinda Vasquez Maury, the director of applied research and analytics at Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF).

Last year, North Dakota had the lowest veteran unemployment rate at 0.7% while Nevada had the highest at 5.2%.

