Veterans Administration deploys new efforts to fight scams

The US Department of Veterans Affairs building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — The Veterans Administration is redoubling its efforts to battle scams that are targeting the nation’s veterans.

That includes the launch of a new online page offering advice to veterans about how to spot scams or locate an accredited individual or organization that can help them claim their benefits.

The VA plans to work with its network of providers to get these resources out to veterans.

“We’re getting this into the hands of our regional office directors, we’re getting this into the hands of our medical center teams, so they can be talking to veterans in very plain language about this,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said during a press conference Friday.

During the current fiscal year, the VA has provided support to over 1,100 victims of benefit scams. One new benefit scammers may be targeting veterans for is the new toxic exposure benefit that was signed into law last year.

“Any time there’s new benefits or new money that’s been allocated to individuals, there’s an opportunity for fraudsters and scamsters to come in,” VA Deputy Chief of Staff Maureen Elias told the press.