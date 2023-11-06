Veteran’s Day discounts arriving at these businesses

(NewsNation) — Retailers and restaurants are amping up their military discounts in preparation for Veterans Day, with special deals, free meals and coupons for military personnel and their families.

Proof of service and verification vary by business. Details about how to receive military and Veterans Day discounts are available online through each retailer.

More comprehensive lists are available on the U.S. Veterans Affairs website.

Food

Applebee’s is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free dine-in meal from a special menu on Saturday.

TGI Fridays is providing free lunch to veterans and active-duty military personnel from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch Saturday at participating restaurants.

Wendy’s is offering active-duty military and veterans a free breakfast combo from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at participating locations.

Ruby Tuesday will provide active-duty and retired military a free Garden Bar on Saturday

Krispy Kreme will give veterans a free coffee and doughnut on Saturday at participating locations

Apparel

Nike offers a 10% military discount online and in stores to active, reservist, veteran, and retired U.S. Military personnel. Spouses and dependents of active personnel are also eligible for the discount.

Carhartt offers a 15% discount to military personnel, first responders, nurses, and medical workers. The discount applies to apparel and accessories in stores and online.

NFL Shop provides a 15% discount to military service members and veterans as well as their immediate families.

Under Armour typically offers at 20% discount for military, first responders, health care workers and teachers. That discount has been increased to 40% on UA.com until Dec. 31.

Lululemon offers 15% off online and in stores to active-duty service members, reservists, veterans, and first responders. Spouses and dependents of active personnel from the same household are also eligible.

Home goods

Kohl’s offers a 15% coupon in-store on Mondays for military service members. The discount can’t be used with other percent-off or age-restricted promotions.

Target is offering a limited-time discount. Military personnel and their families can receive 10% off two qualifying purchases through Saturday.

Joann Fabric and Craft Stores regularly offers a 15% discount on every purchase to military members and veterans as well as their spouses and children.

Michaels provides active-duty, reservist, National Guard and veteran military members 15% off their entire purchase, including sale items. The discount is also available for dependents.

Sam’s Club offers active-duty service members, veterans, civilian military employees, and their spouses 60% off a new membership, according to Consumer Reports.

Electronics