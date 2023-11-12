Veterans Day: How are the roles of women in the military changing?

(NewsNation) — The U.S. military is far more integrated for men and women today than at any other time in the past, but one war veteran says there is a way to go before women achieve equality in the service.

“You’re still seeing, you know, when they post “the very first woman to do this” or “the first woman to do that,” which means we’re behind the power curve just a little bit, especially in some of the other branches,” said Army veteran Dr. Sonja Stribling.

Stribling, a 21-year Army war veteran, joined “NewsNation Prime” to share her experience in the military in honor of Veterans Day, saying the military is moving in the right direction in terms of women’s roles.

“I believe now, the military and the branches of service are looking at more women in higher leadership roles instead of those that are in I would say, “behind the desk,” per se. So they’re making a step forward to give us more opportunities to do the things that we really want to do,” Stribling said.

Stribling recounted her time serving, saying the routine gave her life structure in ways that she carried with her after she left the military.

“Anyone going into the military now, especially for women, really looking at the life that you’re about to have, it may be very painful at the beginning, making those shifts and those alterations of your life. But it was so beneficial for me I truly will attest that the military helped me really build a business to this day where I can help other women,” Stribling told NewsNation.