Younger vets uncomfortable with ‘thank you for your service’

Soldiers lining up for the annual New York City Veterans Day Parade

(NewsNation) — Most younger veterans feel uncomfortable when people say “thank you for service,” according to a new survey.

The phrase is a common way for Americans to show their appreciation for those who served in the armed forces, particularly on Veterans Day, but for many veterans it’s become a hollow platitude.

Among veterans and military personnel between the ages of 18 and 29, nearly 70% said they feel “uncomfortable” or “awkward” hearing “thank you for your service” on Veterans Day, according to a new USAA survey.

Two-thirds of respondents ages 30 to 44 felt the same way.

Older veterans were more okay with the phrase. Just 24% of those aged 65+ said they feel uncomfortable or awkward when someone says it to them.

“This data shows that military service members and our veterans want Americans to go beyond small talk to connect with them on a deeper level, including learning more about their service, honoring each veteran’s service in ways in which they feel comfortable talking about it,” retired Army Maj. Gen. Robert F. Whittle, Jr., SVP, chief of staff at USAA said in a press release.

Some U.S. lawmakers have expressed support for replacing the term “thank you for your service” with “thank you for our freedom.” One Marine combat veteran suggested civilians say “welcome home” during a NewsNation interview.

The new poll revealed a disconnect between the way civilians honor veterans and how those who served want to be recognized on Veterans Day.

Saying “thank you for your service” was the top response among civilians when asked about appropriate ways to honor veterans.

For veterans, holiday discounts at businesses and donating or volunteering to a veterans organization ranked higher.

The survey also revealed nearly 30% of civilian respondents don’t know or are unsure why Veterans Day is celebrated.

The USAA-sponsored poll — conducted by Endeavor Analytics and YouGov — surveyed 1,639 U.S. veterans and military personnel, as well as, 844 members of the general population.