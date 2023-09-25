Walt Disney World, Disneyland offer ticket deal for military families

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Military families planning to visit one of Disney’s theme parks can get discounts on theme park tickets, hotel rooms, cruises and more.

Disney said active or retired members of the U.S. Military, or their spouses (with valid and active U.S. military IDs), can take advantage of specially priced tickets.

From now until the end of the year, military families planning to visit Walt Disney World can choose between a four or five day ticket.

The 5-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket is available for purchase through Dec. 11. The ticket costs $369 with the park hopper option.

The 4-Day Disney Military Salute Ticket is available until Dec. 12. It costs $349 with the park hopper option. You can purchase the Walt Disney World tickets at participating U.S. military base ticket offices or in person.

Guests will need to make a reservation to visit the theme parks and block out dates apply.

If you are planning to visit Disneyland, the park is offering discounted three and four day park hopper tickets. A three day park hopper ticket costs $245 and a four day ticket costs $280.

Discounted tickets to Disneyland will need to be purchased by Dec. 11 and can be used through Dec. 15.

You can purchase Disneyland tickets at participating U.S. military base ticket offices.