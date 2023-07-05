Wounded veterans gifted homes by Bass Pro Shops founder

(NewsNation) — Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris partnered with Helping a Hero to donate three homes adapted to the needs of wounded veterans.

Morris surprised Retired Army Spc. Zach Parker and two other veterans on Tuesday night, as part of his pledge to fund 25% of the cost of 100 homes with Helping a Hero organization.

“I didn’t see this coming at all. It was definitely a huge surprise, but one that has no words to be able to explain,” Parker told NewsNation Wednesday. “It’s just such a great feeling to have an organization that cares so much about us and my family and all the other veterans that really need the help.”

He added: “Having a home built that is suited exactly for your needs is unimaginably helpful, and it’s just such a great blessing to have it.”

Morris’s father, a veteran, shared an inspiring story that motivated him to partner with Helping a Hero.

“He shared with me a story around a campfire one night about being off in World War II in the Battle of the Bulge and how lucky he was to make it back,” Morris said. “So our support really comes from everyone in our company and just from everybody in the country pitching together to say thank you. There’s no words, there’s no words really to say thank you.”

Initially, Morris pledged 10 new specially adapted homes in May through the organization, according to Bass Pro Shops. Now, he hopes other Americans will join him in donating.

In May 2021, Helping a Hero launched a Nominate a Wounded Hero program and accepted nominations of deserving wounded heroes whose injuries require an adapted home to regain their daily independence.