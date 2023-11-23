Wounded Warrior Project makes Thanksgiving special for veterans

(NewsNation) — Millions of Americans will sit around the dinner table for Thanksgiving Thursday, but many of the men and women serving our country will be celebrating the holiday away from home.

The Wounded Warrior Project is stepping in to help make Thanksgiving special for these heroes.

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Linnington, CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project, spent 35 years serving the U.S., and many of his holidays were spent overseas away from family. However, Linnington said that military units are practically a soldier’s second family.

“Thanksgiving is a time for families. But when you are in the military, your military unit is your second family,” Linnington said.

But regardless of having the support of their fellow soldiers, the Wounded Warrior Project feels it’s important to help veterans who have been deployed during the holidays connect with each other and provide valuable programs and services that help them in their continued healing after they take off the uniform.

This year, the Wounded Warrior Project is celebrating 20 years of service. Linnington said the highlight of the organization that has supported veterans over the last two decades is having volunteers donate their time to provide comfort to veterans. The fact that the organization is able to offer programs and assistance to veterans who walked away from serving with mental or physical injuries, Linnington said.

“We provide a variety of programs not just to help in physical healing, but also to help with some of the mental healing and the stress that comes with being deployed,” he said.

Linnington continued, “Combat’s a very stressful environment. It’s very traumatic. Many times veterans don’t process those experiences and prolong after they’ve taken off the uniform.”

One of the areas the organization focuses its attention on as well is the financial education and wellness for veterans, to help them get on their feet once they conclude their time in the military.

The Wounded Warrior Project recently announced a partnership with almost 39 different organizations. Linnington explained that the organization can’t do it alone, but they fill the gaps with other supporting organizations that do things that it doesn’t necessarily specialize in.

“Communities are where the healing takes place, mind, body and spirit. So providing support to other organizations that are in the communities that maybe we’re not, or provide a service that maybe we don’t provide. And then vice versa,” he explained.

Linnington said it’s a wonderful collaboration between all the veterans’ service organizations to help veterans in their transition from military life to civilian life.