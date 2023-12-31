Wright-Patterson Air Force Base commander removed from command

FAIRBORN, Ohio (NewsNation) — The commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been relieved of command due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead, according to a statement from the base.

Col. Christopher B. Meeker was removed by Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. Meeker assumed command only a short time ago in July 2022.

NewsNation affiliate WDTN in Dayton, Ohio reports that Meeker is being replaced by Col. Travis W. Pond, the current 88th Air Base Wing deputy commander.

Pond has been appointed as interim wing commander by Shipton. Before this appointment, Pond has served as the deputy commander since June.

“I made this decision in the best interest of the men and women of the 88th Air Base Wing,” Shipton said.

The base is home to approximately 35,000 military, government civilian, and contractor employees, according to The Dayton Daily News.