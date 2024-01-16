Video: WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday at Hooters

(NewsNation) — Hooters hosted a birthday celebration for 101-year-old World War II and Korean War veteran Harry Perez Cerezo on Friday, Jan. 5, in El Paso, Texas.

Alongside Hooters staff, Cerezo was joined by the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization and a loving community of friends and family. The centenarian received a signed Hooters hat, a token to honor his many years of service, and a birthday serenade from the iconic Hooters girls.

After serving in the armed forces for approximately 22 years, Cerezo was awarded the Purple Heart and has since retired in El Paso. Last year, Cerezo celebrated his 100th birthday at Hooters and plans to continue this tradition every year to come.

TMX contributed to this report.