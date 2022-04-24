According to autopsy results, Stephen and Djeswende Reid suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both of their deaths have been ruled as homicides.

(NewsNation) — Autopsies have revealed that a missing New Hampshire couple was shot multiple times after going for a walk near a hiking trail.

Investigators believe Stephen and Djeswende Reid left their Concord, New Hampshire apartment on the afternoon of April 18. They went for a walk that led them to the area of Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends of the couple did not see or hear from them after this point.

On April 21, authorities discovered the bodies of the Reids near Broken Ground Trails, off Portsmouth Street, closer to a wooded area by Marsh Loop Trail.

The Concord Police Department is urging anyone who saw the Reids on April 18 or prior to their disappearance and deaths to call 603-225-8600 or submit a tip by texting TIP234 and messaging CRIMES (274637). The investigation is ongoing.