☀ August 2: Wildfires beaten back, Spongebob and Patrick caught on camera

Earlier this week, marine scientist Christopher Mah was doing remote research in the Atlantic Ocean when he spotted the two creatures. (Christopher Mah/NOAA

Good morning! It’s Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Evacuations lifted as progress made against western wildfires

Flames from the Dixie Fire crest a hill in Lassen National Forest, Calif., near Jonesville on Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

2. At 46, African skateboarder finally wows mom at Tokyo Games

Dallas Oberholzer, 46, from South Africa, takes part in a men’s park skateboarding training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The age-range of competitors in skateboarding’s Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games is remarkably broad and Oberholzer will go wheel-to-wheel with skaters less than half his age. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

3. Americans ousted by Canada in Olympic beach volleyball

Sarah Sponcil, of the United States, competes during a women’s beach volleyball match against Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

4. Older Kindles will lose their cellular internet connection by the end of the year. Is yours one of them?

SpongeBob and Patrick lookalikes spotted by marine scientist’s deep-sea camera

🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue.

🔴 Simone Biles returns to competition.

🔴 Senate expected to vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill.

