☀ August 2: Wildfires beaten back, Spongebob and Patrick caught on camera

Good morning! It’s Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Evacuations lifted as progress made against western wildfires
2. At 46, African skateboarder finally wows mom at Tokyo Games
3. Americans ousted by Canada in Olympic beach volleyball
4. Older Kindles will lose their cellular internet connection by the end of the year. Is yours one of them?
📱 [Trending] this morning
SpongeBob and Patrick lookalikes spotted by marine scientist’s deep-sea camera
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games continue.
🔴 Simone Biles returns to competition.
🔴 Senate expected to vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.