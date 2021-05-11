Mother inspires all 5 daughters to pursue a career in nursing

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — As the country prepares to commemorate the final day of National Nurses Week during a pandemic on May 6, a mother — and nurse herself — is proving to be an inspiration.

Mary Koenig-Roach has been a NICU nurse at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin for 40 years. She also inspired all five of her daughters to go into the nursing field as well.

“I’ve always loved to care for others,” said Koenig-Roach. “And it makes such a joy to make a positive impact on other people’s lives.”

For Ava Roach, the youngest of the five daughters, the decision to enter the field was easy.

“She just came home every day with a big smile on her face. She never complained about anything,” said Ava. “She loved the hours and the people she worked with, but just seeing a big smile on her face every morning coming home just made me realize how much of an impact she has made on people’s lives.”

