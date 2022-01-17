Nation reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of equality, benevolence

(NewsNation Now) — Monday marked the observance of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday, serving as a reminder of King’s message of racial equality and non-violence.

King, the only non-president to have a national holiday dedicated in his honor, would have celebrated his birthday on Saturday, Jan. 15.

King was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968. He was 39 years old. The civil rights leader’s body was returned to his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, where his funeral ceremony was attended by high-level leaders of all races and political stripes.

Among King’s notable accomplishments are the success if and continued reverence for his “I Have a Dream” speech and “Lecture from a Birmingham Jail.”

In 1964, King became the youngest person to with the Nobel Peace Prize. That same year, Congress passed the landmark Civil Rights Act. The legislation essentially eliminated racial segregation in the U.S. and made it illegal to discriminate against Black people or other marginalized groups in hiring, education and other spheres.

In 1965, Congress passed the Voting Rights Act, a result of King’s Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, March for Voting Rights.

Nearly 60 years later, King’s surviving family continues to warn against what the civil rights leader called the triple evils: poverty, racism and militarism.

Speakers at Monday’s Beloved Community Commemorative Service also highlighted the ongoing calls for improved voting rights.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, said those who remember King on Monday must not also “misremember his legacy.”

“If you will speak his name you have to stand up for voting rights,” Warnock said.

Martin Luther King III came to Arizona with harsh words for Democratic Sen. Krysten Sinema, whose refusal to change the Senate’s Jim Crow-era filibuster rules makes voting rights legislation unlikely to pass.

King told a crowd campaigning to protect voting rights that Sinema cannot simultaneously express support for the legislation while also blocking their approval.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest daughter, Bernice King, has asked the country to shift into a mindset of “interconnectedness.,”

“Human beings simply cannot holistically afford to continue a collective trajectory of self-centeredness and of being more ‘thing-centered’ than ‘people-centered,'” Bernice King said in a statement posted to the King Center’s website on Jan. 13. “We must shift our perspectives in recognition of our interconnectedness and interdependence. We must shift power and resources to eradicate racism, inequity and poverty.”