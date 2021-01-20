National Guard member teaches music to kids while protecting US Capitol

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Sgt. Jacob Kohut is working double duty as a National Guardsman protecting the Capitol and his day job as a music teacher in Virginia.

Kohut puts in a 12-hour shift at the Capitol before heading home. All so his students don’t miss a beat.

He says he was offered a substitute teacher, but he declined.

“Some days I’m kind of regretting that,” Kohut joked. “For the most part, it’s an absolute joy to still work with the kids… the regret comes in like, the 11th hour of the shift.”

Kohut said that while he’s not teaching all of his classes, he’s teaching the ones his schedule will allow.

“I think it’s important for the kids to see me and they’ve been pretty positive. So I’m like, ‘Ok, so if I can physically do it, I will find a way to do it,” said Kohut.

