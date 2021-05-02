CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — High school seniors and other college applicants celebrated National College Decision Day on Saturday — a day when some declare and celebrate their final choice for higher education.
This year was obviously unique due to the pandemic; it created challenges and changed countless traditions, including standardized testing and campus visits.
- Navigating changes to the college admissions process during the pandemic
College admissions expert and CEO of Akala, Perry Kalmus joined NewsNation on Saturday to explain how students navigated making choices for higher education and how some pandemic-era changes may be here to stay.
You can watch the full interview with Kalmus in the player above.