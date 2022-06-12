US Navy orders ‘safety pause’ after aircraft crashes

FILE – A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flies at Marine Corps Air Facility at Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Va., on on Aug. 3, 2012. Officials say a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey carrying five Marines crashed in the Southern California desert, Wednesday afternoon, June 8, 2022, during training in a remote area near the community of Glamis in Imperial County. Military officials have yet to release official word on the fate of the five Marines. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

(NewsNation) — The U.S. Navy has ordered a “safety pause” after two non-deployed aircraft units crashed within days of each other in Southern California.

“As a result of recent crashes involving U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircraft, Commander, Naval Air Forces has directed all non-deployed Navy aviation units to conduct a safety pause on June 13 in order to review risk-management practices and conduct training on threat and error-management processes,” a statement released by the Commander, Naval Air Forces Public Affairs on Saturday.

“We must ensure the safety of our people remains one of our top priorities,” the statement also read.

While the safety pause will take place on June 13 for non-deployed Navy aviation units, deployed units will also undergo a safety pause and review at the earliest possible opportunity.

The safety pause comes amid investigations into the recent military aircraft crashes.

The latest crash on Friday involved an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter. The Navy said all four crew members survived.

One crew member received an injury that was non-life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, according to Naval Air Facility El Centro.

Five Marines were killed after a military aircraft crashed in California Wednesday near the southern border, a military official said Thursday.

The aircraft, an MV-22B Osprey, belongs to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. It went down at 12:25 p.m. PT Wednesday near the town of Glamis, which is close to Camp Pendleton.

The five victims who were identified in the crash are Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois; Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming; Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico.

The five victims involved in a Marine aircraft crash in Imperial County on June 8, 2022. (Courtesy of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing)

