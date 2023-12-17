NBA G League player in custody in connection with woman’s Las Vegas disappearance: sources

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An NBA G League player has been taken into custody in connection with a woman’s Las Vegas disappearance, sources tell Nexstar’s KLAS.

Chance Comanche, 27, was in the Sacramento County Jail Saturday evening after a warrant for first-degree kidnapping was issued in Las Vegas Justice Court early Friday morning. Comanche was allegedly involved in the disappearance of Marayna Rodgers, 23, sources say.

Rodgers, a medical assistant from Washington state, had been visiting Las Vegas with friends in early December, her family told KLAS. She hasn’t been seen since December 6.

While details of the investigation are limited, KLAS has confirmed that Comanche was taken into custody by an FBI apprehension team on Friday. Neither a criminal complaint or an arresting affidavit were immediately available for Comanche.

Comanche was a member of the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. The team released Comanche on Friday. A team spokesperson declined to comment further on the matter. Comanche went undrafted after playing basketball at the University of Arizona and has spent the last two seasons with Stockton.

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was last seen on Dec. 6, according to loved ones. (Courtesy image provided to KLAS)

The Stockton Kings played the G League Ignite team at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada on December 5, the day before Rodgers reportedly disappeared. It is unclear how long Comanche may have been in the Las Vegas area. The Stockton Kings then played the Rip City Remix in Portland, Oregon on December 7.

A woman has already been taken into custody in connection with Rodgers’ disappearance.

Sakari Harnden, 19, faces a first-degree kidnapping charge in connection with Rodgers’ disappearance. As of Saturday evening, she remained in a downtown Las Vegas jail on $500,000 bail.

According to a criminal complaint, Harnden said she held or detained Rodgers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Diana Sullivan set Harnden’s bail at $500,000 on December 14, according to court records. Conditions included high-level electronic monitoring. It also noted for the “State to notify the Court immediately if the alleged victim is located alive.”

Harnden is believed to be the last person to see Rodgers before her disappearance.

Judge Sullivan also issued the arrest warrant for Comanche.

Comanche is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento County court, jail records showed.

Harnden declined an interview with KLAS. She is represented by a public defender, records showed. A preliminary hearing for the kidnapping charge is scheduled for December 28.

Loved ones told KLAS that Rodgers had a good job and would never leave her family back home in Washington state, or abandon her dogs she brought with her to Las Vegas. They believe Rodgers’ disappearance is suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Las Vegas Metro Police at (702) 828-3111. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555.

Jasmine Lee, the CEO and founder of the Doc Ellis Foundation said that the foundation which advocates for missing and murdered people of color is looking into Rodgers’ disappearance.