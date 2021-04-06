New bystander video shows aftermath of Capitol car attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsNation Now) — New bystander video shared exclusively with NewsNation correspondent Joe Khalil shows the aftermath outside the U.S. Capitol after police fatally shot a man who rammed two Capitol police officers with a car, killing Officer William “Billy” Evans.

A woman who was sitting in a parked vehicle near the Capitol Friday says she saw a car speed past her and crash into a barricade. After hearing the commotion nearby she exited her car, headed towards the scene and started recording.

The video appears to take place shortly after officers fatally shot the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, who officials say lunged at police with a knife before they opened fire.

A group of officers can be seen surrounding someone on the ground, although it’s unclear if it Green or one of the injured officers. Officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force, later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators are increasingly focused on Green’s mental health as they work to identify any motive for the attack, a U.S. official briefed on the investigation told the AP.