(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled new immigration procedures that will shorten the length of asylum proceedings from years to months.

The announcement comes at the same time as the Biden administration’s promise to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees as 3.5 million flee Russia’s invasion. The U.S. will also provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies, Biden said.

Under the new rules, asylum officers are expected to decide cases in 90 days. Rejected applicants will be sent to immigration judges, who are also expected to issue decisions in 90 days. Until now, asylum officers have only done initial screenings for asylum and other forms of humanitarian relief for border arrivals. Judges now will be able to complete cases faster with detailed documentation from asylum officers, officials said.

“Let’s say you receive, on a day, 100 applicants and 95% of them are well prepared and they have valid reasons to seek asylum. … You will see a grant of those,” immigration attorney Naim Sakhia said. “If you see a lot of people coming just to take advantage of the system … you’ll see denials of those.”

The new rule will go into effect about 60 days after it’s published in the Federal Register next week. It does not apply to unaccompanied children.

The United States has been the world’s most popular destination for asylum-seekers since 2017, according to the U.N. refugee agency, putting enormous strain on immigration courts. The result is a court backlog that has soared to nearly 1.7 million cases.

Adding to that backlog are the four years it takes on average for asylum cases to reach their conclusion. Under the newly announced rules, people with legitimate asylum claims will be taken care of faster, relieving some of the pressure placed on overburdened immigration courts.

About a month has passed since Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting millions to flee. Already immigration advocates have pointed to discrepancies in the ability of Ukrainians to cross the border into the U.S. compared to migrants from other parts of the world.

After escaping into other European countries, hundreds of Ukrainians have flown into Mexico to come to the U.S. Those crossing the border say American officials are allowing Ukrainians to enter the United States and stay for a year on humanitarian parole, without fear of deportation, Reuters reported.

Their presence has especially grown in Tijuana.

Although the U.S. will accept as many as 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, the Biden administration said it expects most Ukrainians to remain in Europe, where they are closer to their families and homes. The administration also is working to expand and develop new programs with a focus on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the U.S.