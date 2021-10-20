Nonprofit declines Jamie Lynn Spears donation from book proceeds

(NewsNation Now) A mental health and addiction recovery nonprofit is turning down a donation from Jamie Lynn Spears.

Last week, the actress announced she selected the organization “This Is My Brave” to receive proceeds from her new memoir, “Things I Should’ve Said.” In her Instagram post, Lynn said she chose the organization “because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don’t feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences.”

Now the mental health nonprofit organization says it’s declining the donation. The nonprofit issued this statement on their Instagram account Monday:

The decline comes after many Britney Spears fans delivered harsh criticism to the organization on social media.

“You can tell that people were really angry that they were taking money from someone like this,” said Josh McBride, nationally recognized TV host and producer. McBride joined Rudabeh Shahbazi on “NewsNation Prime” to discuss the backlash Jamie Spears is receiving.

McBride said that because Britney’s fans are so loyal to her, it was hard to hear from Lynn’s side of the story.

“I think that during this time of Britney Spears hardship of this being under this really strict conservatorship, this is really challenging to have a sister like Jamie Lynn Spears who hasn’t been more outspoken.”

McBride also pointed out that Lynn’s book is really a reflection on her own life, not Spears.

“It’s really about delving into her growing up in the famous family and what it was like to have Britney Spears as a sister and her to become, of course, a teen mom.”

Lynn said in her announcement that she got the idea for the book in her near-death ATV accident in 2017 and said she was ready to open up about her own mental health issues.

McBride also noted that many Spears fans feel that Lynn exploited her sister and failed to support her during her 13-year conservatorship. This is why he said it was a good idea for the nonprofit to decline the offer.

“This Is My Brave did a really great thing by making an announcement. There were even some comments or debate under the post saying what’s the information to donate to you guys now because you’re seeing the light.”

Although the book isn’t supposed to come out until January 2022, McBride said he believes that there will be some stories to tell.

“We could really, I don’t wanna say look forward to, but anticipate a tell-all.”

