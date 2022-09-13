1 injured after package explodes at university in Boston

Police and emergency personnel respond the scene of an explosion in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University and the college said a staff member suffered minor injuries. (WCVB via AP)

(NewsNation) — A suspicious package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston on Tuesday, leading one person to be hospitalized, police say.

Classes on campus were canceled and members of the bomb squad reported to the incident, shortly after police received a call at 7:16 p.m. EST that a “suspicious” package had detonated on campus. A university staff member has minor injuries to his hand, Northeastern spokesperson Shannon Nargi told the Associated Press.

The package was delivered to Holmes Hall on campus and exploded when a staff member opened it up, according to officials. The building was evacuated, but police now say the scene is secure.