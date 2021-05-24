1 man arrested in shooting at New Jersey birthday party that left 2 dead, 12 injured

Police gather at the scene of a shooting in Fairfield Township, N.J., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

BRIDGETON, N.J. (NewsNation Now) — One person has been arrested after a shooting in New Jersey that killed two and injured 12 at a birthday party Saturday.

Kevin Dawkins, 36, is facing weapons charges, but Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae did not say he was facing charges for any of the injuries or deaths. Police said Monday their investigation was ongoing and more arrests were likely.

“This was not a random act of violence,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday at a news conference. “This was a targeted attack.”

Kevin Elliot, 30. Asia Heston, 25, died in the attack. The victims range between 19-35 years old.

New Jersey State Police Colonel Pat Callahan said a separate party broke up around 11 p.m. that night because of a noise complaint. Investigators believe many left that party and came to what became the scene of the shooting at Fairfield Township, an hour south of Philadelphia.

Callahan said an officer finishing a traffic stop heard several loud pops and went to the scene to find several people hurt. Multiple firearms and shell casings were recovered at the scene.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said mass shootings were too commonplace, and praised the first responders who jumped into an uncertain, dangerous situation.

“The state troopers who arrived on the scene didn’t know if someone was waiting in the woods to ambush them as they responded to the calls,” Murphy said. “Neither did the paramedics who responded to the wounded. Thankfully by that time the shooting had stopped – this time.”

The names of the victims facing injuries have not been released. Murphy mentioned some were “fighting for their lives,” but did not provide specific conditions.

“Many others who were in attendance will carry the scars of what happened Saturday night,” Murphy said.