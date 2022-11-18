(NewsNation) — A 10-year-old boy is being praised after his quick thinking prevented a stranger from luring him away.

Sammy Green was walking on the sidewalk in Pottstown, Pennsylvania when a woman started following him, surveillance video shows. According to WPVI, the woman insisted she knew Sammy’s family, and said he was supposed to come with her and offered to buy him food.

So Sammy went into a store called Dani Bee Funky and asked a cashier to pretend to be his mom to escape the stranger. The cashier walked up to the woman, and she ended up leaving.

Sammy says he used tactics his dad taught him during the situation. His advice for kids who might be facing the same is to go to the nearest store and ask for help.

“We’re glad we can get this out to spread awareness, so parents can see this and talk with their kids and make sure they have a plan as well,” Sammy’s father, Sam Green, said.

Mick Markovich, chief of the Pottstown Police Department, told USA TODAY the incident was not reported to police. Several officers recognized the woman from a Facebook video as a local homeless woman who is often in the area, he said, and they located her over the weekend. Markovich said she is now getting help for “mental health issues.”

Watch the full interview with Sam and Sammy Green in the video above.