$100,000 richer: Maryland man wins scratch-off

(NewsNation) — A random trip to a convenience store after taking the day off work has one Maryland man $100,000 richer.

An unidentified 58-year-old man, who works at a construction site, was on his way to work when he decided to take the day off after realizing he wasn’t needed.

On his way home, he made a pitstop at a local store in Takoma Park. He bought a couple of scratch-off games and three Power 10s tickets. Scratching them off at the convenience store, the man realized that he had won $100,000.

The man went home to tell his girlfriend and three daughters of his big win.

He claimed his prize money in Baltimore a few days later, saying he has plans to go on vacation and take care of his family.