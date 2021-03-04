11-year-old Massachusetts boy and his sledding chicken go viral

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) — 11-year-old Luke Read and his barred rock chicken, Teddy Nugget, formed a special bond and have been inseparable ever since the rescue chicken came into his life.

One day, Luke took Teddy out sledding and it turned out the chicken seemed to like the winter activity, even heading down the hill all by herself.

According to Luke’s mom Angelina, her husband sent a video of Teddy sledding to a coworker who posted it on Twitter on Feb. 18. The video went viral, gaining more than 200,000 views so far.

It was also featured on Facebook, YouTube, sports blogs and TV news reports — even getting some coverage in the UK.

So, umm.. one of my coworkers adopted a chicken from the farm. His son took the chicken everywhere. The now enjoys sledding. I have no words. pic.twitter.com/jGEtztVMOM — Lindsay and the Goats #BLM (@LMarqusee) February 18, 2021

Because of Luke’s story, his mother said he has already been approached about another rescue chicken named Chickidee, which they plan to pick up on Sunday. She will be the family’s fourth rescue.

Angelina said a bear recently killed Chickidee’s flock, and she has no home, so she is currently living in a cage in someone’s bathroom.

“I’m kind of hoping to open a chicken rescue, so I can rescue chickens and try to find better homes for them,” Luke said.

Luke wants to start a GoFundMe page for his rescue, while also hoping his connection with Teddy shows other people how cool and smart chickens can be.