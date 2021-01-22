2 arrested after vandalizing Sandy Hook mural in Connecticut

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing charges in connection with defacing a Connecticut mural that paid tribute to the 26 victims of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

Southington police said the vandalism happened at a detached garage in the 200 block of Summer Street.

The property owner said the damage was to the back of one structure on a mural painted in remembrance of the victims killed in the shooting at a Newtown elementary school.

Officers, with the assistance of Plainville police, were able to identify two suspects, 20-year-old Lorenzo Cavallo and 21-year-old Gina Lombardi.

During an interview, police said Lombardi was apologetic, stating that she did not know the significance of the mural and was not intentionally defacing it. Lombardi stated that she was frustrated with law enforcement over an incident in Plainville, felt helpless and had a bad knee-jerk reaction, according to police.

She confessed to partially vandalizing the memorial, confirming that Cavallo was also responsible for adding additional graffiti.

Police tried to contact Cavallo but the attempts went unanswered. He later turned himself in.

The property owner said the cost to repair the mural was estimated to be approximately $2,500, which did not including additional graffiti on the side of the building.

Both were charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.