2 dead, 11 injured in Pittsburgh shooting

(NewsNation) — Two people were killed and at least 11 were injured in a shooting incident across several locations in East Allegheny, a neighborhood on Pittsburgh’s North Side, officials said.

“Two male victims, both juveniles, were pronounced deceased in the hospital. There are at least 11 gunshot victims including the deceased,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said in a statement obtained by NewsNation.

Police say several teens were observed fleeing the area on foot and by vehicle from an AirBnB property that had been rented on Suismon Street and Madison Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

About 200 people were inside at the time, many of them underage, police said.

Police say as many as 50 rounds were fired inside, prompting some attendees to jump out the windows, sustaining injuries from their fall such as broken bones and lacerations.

Local hospitals were treating 11 people, including three in critical condition, officials said.

Investigators were gathering evidence from as many as eight crime scenes spanning a few blocks in the area after the shooting.

Authorities have not released information on any suspects.

