2 dead in shooting at senior living facility in Maryland

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Maryland (NewsNation Now) — Two people were killed in a shooting at a senior living facility in Maryland’s Prince George’s County, police said Friday.

A suspect is in custody, the Prince George’s County Police Department confirmed via Twitter.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET. The National Church Residences: Gateway Village is located in the 500 block of Suffolk Avenue, outside Washington D.C.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. The name of the suspect and victims were not immediately released. Police say the scene is now secure and there is no threat to the community.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.