2 injured in New York City crane collapse and fire: Officials

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — A firefighter and a civilian were injured when a crane collapsed and caught fire Wednesday in Manhattan, NewsNation affiliate WPIX reports.

The four-alarm blaze happened at 550 Tenth Ave. between 40th and 41st streets in Hell’s Kitchen at around 7:30 a.m., according to the New York City Fire Department.

Video footage from the scene shows the crane on top of the building on fire before it collapses and hits a building across the street. The debris from the collision then falls into the streets below as pedestrians take cover.

Officials urge the public to avoid the area between Tenth and Eleventh Avenues from West 41st to West 42nd streets.

This is a breaking news story; refresh the page for updates.