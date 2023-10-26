After shooting, 2 Maine counties continue to shelter in place

AUBURN, Maine (NewsNation) — As the manhunt for the man suspected of killing 18 people continues in Maine, about 150,000 residents across two counties are sheltering in place.

Jason Levesque, the mayor of Auburn, Maine, said his community is prepared to do whatever it takes.

“Everybody in Auburn understands that the reality of the situation is we have two priorities: One is to capture the suspect. And two, provide solace to the victims and their families to start healing as a community,” Levesque said on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

Police say suspect Robert Card, 40, opened fire at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston on Wednesday, killing 18 people and injuring 13 more.

Overnight, Auburn turned from a quiet community of almost 25,000 into first, a reunification center for families looking for their loved ones. And second, a community forced to shelter in place as the search for the suspect continues as Androscoggin County and Northern Sagadahoc Counties remain hunkered down.

“All the witnesses for both businesses were brought to a centralized location and most of the (police) statements were gathered then they were shipped over the reunification center,” said Levesque. “At that point, we had healthcare professionals, EMS, first responders there, we had their families come in. At that point, we had a good secure location for them to be reunited. It was a stressful emotional situation you can imagine. Thankfully, reunification is a joyful, emotional event.”

Levesque, however, understands far too many families were not fortunate enough to receive good news.

“When the reunification stopped, and the families that were left were still there, that’s when the gravity of the situation really took hold,” said Levesque. “Especially for me. That was not the easiest thing I’ve done as mayor.”

According to information from Maine State Police’s Maine Information and Analysis Center (MIAC), Card was trained as a firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in the state.

He recently reported mental health issues including hearing voices and threatened to shoot up the military training facility, according to a Maine State Police bulletin. He was also reported to have been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks during the summer of 2023.

Investigators said they are looking into why the suspect was allowed to own a weapon with his mental health history.

Addressing his community, Levesque pleaded with residents to listen to first responders as the search for the suspect continues.

“Stay calm. Trust in the professionals that are out there — local, state and federal partners. We will get resolution to this issue, and we will start healing as a community.”