2 students injured with knife at Orange County middle school: officials

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two students were injured with what was believed to be a knife at an Orange County middle school on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident happened at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown, located roughly 65 miles north of New York City. The students who were injured are being treated, officials said. The individuals believed to be involved were taken into police custody, according to officials.

Officials said the incident did not involve an intruder.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the young people who were injured and affected in today’s incident and our entire Monhagen Middle School community,” officials said.

The school was placed on lockdown and then students were dismissed early at 9:45 a.m., according to school officials.

An increased police presence will be at other schools in the district out of an abundance of caution, officials said.