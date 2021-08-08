2 teens among 11 shot in overnight gun violence in NYC, police say

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were among at least 11 shooting victims in New York City overnight, police said Sunday.

The 15-year-old boy was walking along a street in the Inwood neighborhood around 9 p.m. Saturday when a suspect fired at him, striking him multiple times in the chest, leg, and arm, according to authorities.

The teen was hospitalized in critical condition and police were still searching for the shooter Sunday morning.

Over in Brooklyn, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were shot during a house party in the Flatlands neighborhood around 10:15 p.m., police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital and expected to survive, according to the NYPD.

Just over an hour later, in New Lots, a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were shot, police said. According to investigators, officers found the man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to his chest and the woman with a bullet in her torso.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. His identity was withheld until his family could be notified.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

Five more people were shot in East New York early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Gunshots rang out on Wortman Avenue, near Georgia Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from a party on Wortman Avenue.

Police found three men with gunshot wounds inside a grey Infiniti, investigators said.

According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said that another 36-year-old man was shot in the face, chest and arm, and was also pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 51-year-old man was also shot multiple times in the arm, back and chest and was listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

Authorities said that a fourth victim, a 37-year-old man, walked into a hospital in New Rochelle with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Police said that a fifth victim, a 32-year-old man, was discovered with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck near Sheffield and Wortman avenues. He was listed in critical condition.

Over in the Bronx, an unidentified male was shot in the head around 11:15 p.m. Saturday on Anderson Avenue in Highbridge, police said. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests had been made in any of the shootings as of Sunday morning.

The bloody night followed multiple shootings reported on Friday as the city continues to grapple with a surge in gun violence.

There were at least five additional shootings on Friday, according to the NYPD.

As of Friday night, there were a total of 932 shootings with 1,092 victims citywide this year — up from 812 shootings and 992 victims in the same time period in 2020, per NYPD data.

