21-year-old bystander shot in the back in Times Square

NEW YORK —The NYPD released video and images of a man accused of shooting a 21-year-old in the back in Times Square on Sunday.

According to police sources, several men were involved in a dispute that escalated. One person pulled out a gun and started shooting. A 911 call came in around 5:15 p.m., according to police.

The new footage appears to show a man in a red and black top take out a firearm and discharge it.

The man, who police said was not the intended target, was shot in the back while with family outside a hotel, authorities said.

Police sources identified the victim as Samuel Poulin, a Marine visiting the city with his family from Upstate New York.

“They are quite shaken up, as you can imagine. We all are,” Poulin’s mother-in-law Pam Jensen told NewsNation affiliate WPIX.

Video obtained by WPIX shows the wounded man stand up after being shot, before medics took him to the hospital in an ambulance.

According to police sources, his brother-in-law removed the bullet on the scene.

“Sam is a brilliant young man, an American Marine who works hard, does the right things and stood up to protect American freedom — and the exact people that fired that gun,” his mother-in-law said. “It’s very awful, for everyone. For tourism, Broadway and NYC,” she added.

Officials said that Poulin was expected to survive.

No arrests have been made and officers have not yet recovered the gun, police sources said.

