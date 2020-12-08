25 stories to Christmas: Kentucky teachers create virtual advent calendar for reading

LLOYD, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — Kentucky teachers created their own festive countdown to Christmas with the help of a green screen and some good literature.

Each day, a Greysbranch Elementary schoolteacher reads a story on camera with a relevant background projected on the green screen to create a virtual advent calendar.

Teachers say it has enabled them to provide holiday cheer and create a shared experience with their students attending classes virtually.

“We want to make sure that the students had literacy available daily… We wanted to make sure they felt the connection that we have here at Greysbranch,” art teacher Glenda Belvins told NewsNation affiliate WOWK.

The teachers utilize a makeshift studio and recording equipment while creating the virtual countdown program. A new video will be uploaded every day until Christmas Eve on the school’s YouTube page.

Principal Misty Tackett said the faculty-wide effort’s goal was to “incorporate literature into our instruction.”

Fifth grade student Taylan Logan likes the program so much she watches the videos more than once a day.

“They’re really enjoyable and I love it. It’s kind of harder because you’re not in a room with your teacher, but they’re making the best out of it and it kind of is what it is for right now,” Logan explained.