3 found dead, but baby left unharmed after shooting inside New York home: authorities

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (WPIX) — Three people were found dead inside a Farmingville, New York home Friday afternoon, Long Island authorities said.
The victims were later identified by officials as Richard Castano, 31 and Diamond Schick, 24, who lived in the home; and Nyasia Knox, 20, of Georgia.
The man and one of the women were engaged, a woman who knew the couple told NewsNation affiliate WPIX. The second woman was a friend who was staying with them, she said.
Along with the three victims, a baby was found unharmed inside the house, officials said. Two dogs were also found in the home unharmed.
The Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad is investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said there were signs of forced entry, with a broken door jam discovered by investigators, although it’s not certain the damage was related to the crime.
The shooter remains at large, he said.