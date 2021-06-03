3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — Police in Wilmington, Delaware are asking people to shelter in place after three officers were shot responding to a call Wednesday night.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene in the 2400 block of North Market St. after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m.

The three officers have been transported to a hospital in stable condition, Wilmington police said in a statement.

Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

Anyone living in the area between 23rd Street and 27th Street, from West Street to Carter Street should shelter in place and wait for instructions from police, according to the latest update from the department.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

