3 people dead after long-running neighborhood feud explodes

Warning: The above video may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Penn. (NewsNation Now) — Shocking video obtained exclusively by NewsNation shows the graphic final moments of what police say was a long-running feud fueled by this week’s winter storm in the Northeast.

When it was over, three people were dead in northeast Pennsylvania. They’d been arguing over shoveling snow.

Surveillance video shows 50-year-old James Goy and his 48-year-old wife, Lisa, clearing their driveway early Monday in Plains Township, about 15 miles south of Scranton. Residents say they’d been pushing the snow across the road and onto their neighbor’s property to taunt 47-year-old James Spaide.

Several times, the neighbors are seen confronting each other with insults and profane threats. Mr. Goy at one point challenges Mr. Spaide. “Step out here,” he yells. “I’ll knock your ass out!”

It escalates quickly.

When Goy comes toward Spaide with a fist, Spaide retreats to his house, returning with a handgun.

Even then, the insults continue, until Spaide opens fire. Both husband and wife are hit. James Goy can be seen running out of frame. Lisa falls to the road, wounded but alive, yelling and cursing at her attacker.

Terrified neighbors tell NewsNation affiliate WBRE they saw the whole thing.

“I heard people yelling and heard gunshots,” said a woman who did not want her name used, “and I looked out my window and saw a gunman. I called 911.”

As other residents are seen rushing over to offer help, Spaide returns with a rifle, shooting the husband and wife again.

Police say that as responding officers approached James Spaide’s house, they heard a single shot. He was found dead from a self-inflicted wound.