3 shot, including suspect, after truck crashes into Massachusetts home: Police

WINTHROP, Mass. (NewsNation Now) — Two people and a suspected gunman were shot Saturday in Winthrop, Massachusetts, according to police.

A large truck crashed into a building around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Shirley and Cross Streets, the Winthrop Police Department said.

Upon arrival, police found two people wounded and quickly identified a suspect and confronted him. Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delahanty confirmed that police fired shots at the suspect during the encounter.

Latest News

The suspect sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect had intentionally crashed the truck or if one of the victims crashed after being shot.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the two victims. One police officer was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation but was not seriously injured.

At this time, Chief Delehanty believes there is no further danger to the community, however, motorists and members of the public are asked to avoid Neptune Avenue, Cross Street and Veterans Road between Beach and Washington.