3 shot near athletic event at Virginia middle school: police

(NewsNation) — Three people were shot near the athletic fields of a Manassas, Virginia middle school Sunday morning, police said.

All victims were transported to area hospitals.

“Officers are on scene and the scene is secure,” the Prince William County Police said on Twitter.

The age and extent of the victims’ injuries were not immediately available.

According to the Washington Post, there was an athletic event taking place at Benton Middle School at the time of the shooting, but a police department spokesperson said she was unsure of what kind.

Officer Rene Carr told the Post that no one had been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.



