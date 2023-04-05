4 teens among 6 arrested in armed NYC subway robbery: NYPD

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Six suspects, four of them 16 or younger, have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a man and a woman aboard a subway train rolling through Manhattan, according to authorities.

Kareem Reynolds, 21, and Kyle Carmichael, 29, were arrested Tuesday, as were two boys, ages 16 and 15, and two girls, 15 and 14, police said. All are charged with robbery, and Carmichael is additionally accused of criminal possession of a weapon, officials said. The identities of the four teens were not released by authorities due to their age.

The group is accused of accosting a man, 39, and a woman, 40, traveling together aboard a southbound No. 1 train near Penn Station around 8 p.m. Sunday, police said.

They allegedly demanded the man’s shoes, cellphone, and wallet, while threatening him with a switchblade and a kitchen knife, officials said. The two girls then allegedly punched the woman in the face multiple times and tried to snatch her cellphone, but couldn’t wrest it free, authorities said.

The group allegedly fled the train at the 28th Street stop with the man’s wallet and cellphone, police said.

First responders treated the woman at the scene for facial pain, officials said.

Details of the cases against Reynolds and Carmichael were not listed in public online court records as of early Wednesday.