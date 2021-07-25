4-year-old boy hospitalized after falling from 10th floor of New York apartment

NEW YORK (WPIX) — A 4-year-old boy has been hospitalized after falling from the 10th floor of a Bronx apartment building Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at 2:24 p.m. on Noble Avenue at the Noble Mansion apartment complex in the Parkchester section of the Bronx. The boy fell from either the window or a balcony of the 10th floor of the building.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

Latest News