5 officers hit by car in Staten Island, NYPD says

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Five NYPD officers were struck by a vehicle in Staten Island Sunday morning, police said.

The plainclothes officers were setting up barriers near Livermore and Forest avenues in Elm Park around 10 a.m. when they were hit, according to the NYPD.

Police initially said three officers had been struck, but later said five were hit.

Four of the officers were taken to the hospital for treatment in unknown conditions, but they were expected to survive, police said. One officer refused medical attention at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Investigators said it was possible the driver was intoxicated or high, but they were still awaiting test results on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was still under investigation Sunday morning.