6-story building partially collapses in the Bronx: FDNY

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A building partially collapsed in the Bronx Monday afternoon, officials said.

A six-story building at 1915 Billingsly Terrace in Morris Heights partially collapsed around 3:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Citizen App video showed several stories of the building exposed and a pile a debris in the street after the partial collapse. A Google Street View image shows a bodega located in the building where the collapse occurred.

Additional information regarding possible injuries was not immediately available.

The NYPD asked people to avoid the area of West Burnside Avenue between Osborne Place and Phelan Place in the Bronx. New York City Emergency Management told the public to expect traffic delays and road closures in the area.